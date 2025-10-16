Lacoste celebrates Indian festivities with new ‘Court of Light’ film

Lacoste, the French fashion-sport brand, has unveiled its latest festive campaign, ‘Court of Light’, inspired by the energy of tennis and the warmth of India’s festive season. The campaign also marks the launch of a new product - the Lacoste Sleeveless Jacket, designed exclusively for the Indian market.

The collection reimagines a festive gathering on a tennis court, where family and friends come together to share a meal and friendly matches under soft evening lights. The setting symbolises connection, joy, and movement — themes that reflect both Lacoste’s sporting heritage and the celebratory mood of the Indian festive season.

Rajesh Jain, managing director and CEO, Lacoste India, said: “Festive moments in India are rich with tradition, emotion, and expression – and Lacoste is proud to be part of that cultural rhythm. With the Court of Light campaign and the introduction of the new exclusive sleeveless jacket, we bring together the brand’s timeless French elegance and India’s vibrant festive spirits. This collection is not just about dressing for the occasion; it is about embodying a lifestyle of refined celebration, moment, and effortless sophistication.”

The campaign reinforces Lacoste’s growing focus on local relevance while maintaining its global design ethos — merging French minimalism with Indian festive vibrancy.