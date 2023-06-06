Lagaan’s ‘Kachra’ recycles himself for Zomato

It’s to show how much waste goes into making recycled goods.
Recycling himself into objects of everyday use, Lagaan’s ‘Kachra’ delivers a poignant message on the burden planet Earth faces because of plastic waste.
Made for World Environment Day, the spot shows how many kilograms of waste go into making mundane items. For instance, it takes 3-4 kg of recycled ‘kachra’ to make paperweight, or 9-12 kg of ‘kachra’ to make hand towels.
“Zomato recycles twice the amount of plastic it delivers and keeps it out of the landfills. This 20 million kg of plastic waste goes on to become many things - maybe a flower pot, maybe a bench and maybe sometimes the best spinner in the entire British Raj,” reads the ad’s YouTube description.
In April 2022, Zomato announced 100% plastic-neutral deliveries. The leading food delivery app will voluntarily recycle more than 100% of all plastic utilised in your order’s packaging.
It has also made ‘no cutlery required’ the default option on its app and has signed up for the ‘EV100’ initiative. It has also committed to moving to a 100% EV fleet by 2030.