LAL’s new Diwali campaign celebrates bonds through sweetness

LAL, a traditional mithai brands, has launched its latest Diwali campaign, 'Is Diwali Banaye Har Rishte Ko Khaas.' Conceptualised by Zero Followers, a company that produces videos, films, and advertisements in India. The film reimagines Diwali as a celebration not just of lights and festivity, but of connection, gratitude, and shared humanity.

The narrative unfolds in a lively household preparing for Diwali. As a family plays antakshari, an electrician quietly decorates the home. His soft humming bridges the gap between them, turning a simple work moment into shared joy. The father’s gesture of offering LAL Mysore Pak becomes the campaign’s emotional anchor — a reminder that small acts of kindness sweeten relationships.

Prateek Athwani, managing director & CEO, LAL, said: “At LAL, we believe sweets are much more than festive treats; they are part of the bonds that unite families and communities. ‘Is Diwali Banaye Har Rishte Ko Khaas’ celebrates this essence — how a simple box of LAL Mysore Pak can turn moments into memories and make every Diwali truly special.”

Staying true to its legacy of authenticity and quality, LAL continues to position mithai as a symbol of warmth and inclusivity. The campaign will run across digital and social platforms, urging audiences to celebrate everyday relationships through sweetness.