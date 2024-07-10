Lava partners with Gautam Gambhir to launch Blaze X

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The films with a gripping storyline features Gautam Gambhir in a crazy avatar for his fans.
Lava International Ltd., an Indian mobile handset and technology solutions company, has unveiled a digital campaign featuring cricketer Gautam Gambhir for its latest smartphone, Blaze X. Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, an Ogilvy Company, the campaign titled #BlazekaCraze aims to engage Lava Blaze series fans with humour and excitement.
The Blaze X model, known for its high-end features at an affordable price, is central to the campaign. The narrative, built around users’ frustration with their current phones, showcases Gambhir in a dynamic role, reflecting the phone's disruptive impact in the market. The Blaze ka craze campaign aligns Gambhir's assertive persona with Blaze X’s positioning as a robust competitor in its segment.
The campaign film is divided into two parts: the first introduces Gambhir in an unexpected role, generating curiosity, while the second highlights Blaze X's features. The film is available on YouTube:
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Puravansh Maitreya, marketing head, Lava International Ltd., said "The thought behind the campaign Blaze ka Craze was to connect with the young audience of Blaze series and introduce a product that is powerful, great looking and a true value for money. The film rightly captures the excitement amongst the fans for the new Blaze X. I am grateful to Gautam for his support to Lava and the fans of Blaze series.”
Commenting on the campaign Chandana Agarwal, president - North & East, said, 'Lava is all set to change expectations from a phone, Blaze X is a perfect demonstration of this ambition, Gautam Gambhir, an epitome of discipline and prescriptive behaviour is used bring alive the impact of this craze."
82.5 communication, chief creative officer, Anuraag Khandelwal had this to say, "It was a perfect collaboratives effort between the client and us to create something clutter breaking for a fantastic product like the Lava Blaze X. We wanted to do something that'll create conversations and buzz on social, so we went crazy, the passionate people at Lava backed it and Blaze ka Craze cha Gaya!"
Blaze X, the newest addition to the Blaze series, is set to revolutionise the 5G smartphone market with its superior performance in the sub Rs 15,000 price range. This launch reaffirms Lava's commitment to providing high-quality, accessible technology. Celebrating over 15 years in the Indian market, Lava continues to innovate with products designed and manufactured in India.
Lava International Limited, based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was founded in 2009. The company produces 42.52 million handsets annually and has a presence in 26 countries. It operates two research and development centres and boasts a robust retail network of 1,65,000 retailers and 800 distributors across India. Lava’s product range extends beyond smartphones to include smartwatches, neckbands, Probuds, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) devices.
The film will be promoted across digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and X.