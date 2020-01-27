Lava takes a stand on fake news in its #SendItBack campaign

Commenting on the need for brands to go beyond products and sales, Singh suggests that brands are expected to take a stand on certain issues. He says, “Consumers have evolved over time. They expect brands to stand for more than just selling their product. Over the last year or so, we have seen some leading brands rising to this expectation by taking a stance on racial injustice, bullying etc. Being a brand which is imbibed with the value of 'Indianness', we felt that we should take a stance on a social cause which is both relevant to our industry and one that helps in the progress of the country.”