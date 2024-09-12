Lay's and HUEMN team up to launch a limited-edition merchandise collection

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Lay's has teamed up with Indian fashion label HUEMN to launch an exclusive, limited-edition merchandise collection. Both brands are coming together to offer a fresh and bold take on fashion. Inspired by Lay's colours, this collection blends playful design with a vivid palette that celebrates the essence of both brands.
This collaboration combines the thrill of discovery with high-end style, reflecting both brands' commitment to creating moments that resonate with today’s cultural pulse. Consumers have a chance to get lucky and find a HUEMN merchandise adding joy to their snacking.
Lay’s broke the news with a teaser that ignited curiosity among Lay's fans. The brand also transformed a department store’s Lay’s aisle into an interactive treasure hunt. Loyal customers and ‘Friends of Lay’s’ were handpicked through social listening to identify true Lay’s enthusiasts.
These selected individuals received golden tickets, granting them the chance to choose their favourite Lay's packs, some of which contained exclusive HUEMN merchandise hidden like a fashionable treasure. This launch, combining the thrill of a hunt with the surprise of high-end fashion, created an experience for Lay's fans, who eagerly shared their discoveries and celebrated this unique partnership.
Expressing her delight on this association, Saumya Rathor, category lead - Potato Chips, PepsiCo India said, "At Lay's, we’re always looking for innovative ways to bring joy to our consumers, and our collaboration with HUEMN is a perfect example of that. By drawing inspiration from Lay's vibrant colors, we’ve created a unique merchandise collection that speaks directly to our Lay’s fandom. For the launch, we’ve introduced an element of surprise, transforming the simple act of snacking into an exciting treasure hunt. Partnering with HUEMN, we are delivering an experience that goes beyond traditional snacking. We can't wait for our fans to discover these limited-edition pieces and make them a part of their everyday style.”
Speaking on this Pranav Misra, co-founder, HUEMN said, "As a brand, HUEMN has always championed wearable art that speaks to individualism and creativity. Inspired by the massive fandom surrounding Lay’s, this partnership is a celebration of the love and connection people have with their favourite potato chips. It’s about bringing the world of Lay’s and HUEMN together, offering the community a chance to wear something that represents both comfort and the joy of snacking. Creating this together with an iconic brand like Lay’s has been an incredible experience for all of us. We’re excited to see our communities embracing this unique association.”
"Lay’s is a brand that is part of culture and now with the HUEMN partnership we will be a part of pop-culture. This is a great example of how we believe partnerships can create magic," said Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia and chairman Leo Burnett South Asia.
The exclusive merchandise features classic sweatshirts, t-shirts and bodysuits adorned with Lay's prints, offering a cool, visual appeal, that showcase Lay's branding. Each piece is crafted with high-quality materials, making them fun, comfortable, and perfect for the colder months approaching. The merchandise will be sold at HUEMN stores and HUEMN.in, starting today.