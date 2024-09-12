Lay's and HUEMN team up to launch a limited-edition merchandise collection

Expressing her delight on this association, Saumya Rathor, category lead - Potato Chips, PepsiCo India said, "At Lay's, we’re always looking for innovative ways to bring joy to our consumers, and our collaboration with HUEMN is a perfect example of that. By drawing inspiration from Lay's vibrant colors, we’ve created a unique merchandise collection that speaks directly to our Lay’s fandom. For the launch, we’ve introduced an element of surprise, transforming the simple act of snacking into an exciting treasure hunt. Partnering with HUEMN, we are delivering an experience that goes beyond traditional snacking. We can't wait for our fans to discover these limited-edition pieces and make them a part of their everyday style.”