Lee announces Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador in India

The brand has launched a new campaign with the actress titled as Lee: Home of the Real Denim.
Lee, an American denim and casual apparel brand, has onboarded Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador in India. It has also launched a campaign that aims to enhance Lee's reputation as the preferred denim brand for young audiences.
Denim never goes out of style and through the two ad films, Lee highlights the narrative- If it’s not Lee, it’s not Denim. The campaign focuses on holistic and self-deprecating humour with stylish, fun and modern women in the forefront. Sara making an entrance in comfortable denims from Lee makes the audience question their fashion choices and make a mental note to switch over to Lee.
ace turtle is the exclusive licensee of the brand in India and other South Asian markets.
The first film is live on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google apart from OTT platforms. It will run for a month and the second film will go live in January 2024.
Commenting on the campaign, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle, said, “We are delighted to have Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador of Lee in India. Sara embodies the spirit of Lee with her authenticity and flair. Lee’s legacy extends to over a century combining the heritage of denim with the contemporary ethos of embracing one’s true self. We are confident that the campaign will help to build on Lee’s brand equity and help us drive more customers to our retail stores and online channels.”
Expressing her excitement, Sara added, "I am delighted to be part of Lee's narrative, embracing its legacy and, more importantly, fueling a new denim fervour among the vibrant and diverse young consumers of India. It's not just about fashion; it's about connecting with the spirit and style of today's generation, creating a statement that transcends time."