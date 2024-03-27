Lee Cooper unveils Spring Summer'24 collection with 'So What' campaign

The ‘So What?’ campaign embodies Lee Cooper's ethos of authenticity, individuality, and self-expression. It motivates the audience to embrace setbacks and turn them into comebacks. Keeping this thought in mind, the aim of the campaign is to showcase young individuals who have aced the art of acknowledging the not-so-perfect situations in their lives with a whole lot of style. They choose to laugh it off, try new things that are out of their comfort zone (and look good while doing it) without the fear of judgement or failure, in fact, they're on a mission to change the narrative when it comes to “failure” by saying “It is what is…."So what?"