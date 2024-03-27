Lee Cooper unveils Spring Summer'24 collection with 'So What' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Curated by Makani Creatives, the campaign aims to spark conversations about owning one's choices, acceptance, and empowerment.
Lee Cooper by Reliance Retail unveiled their Spring Summer’24 Collection with the ‘So What’ campaign. It’s not just about fashion & style, it’s much more. It is about celebrating those who are not about perfection but persistence. Curated by Makani Creatives, their objective is to resonate with a younger audience.
The ‘So What?’ campaign embodies Lee Cooper's ethos of authenticity, individuality, and self-expression. It motivates the audience to embrace setbacks and turn them into comebacks. Keeping this thought in mind, the aim of the campaign is to showcase young individuals who have aced the art of acknowledging the not-so-perfect situations in their lives with a whole lot of style. They choose to laugh it off, try new things that are out of their comfort zone (and look good while doing it) without the fear of judgement or failure, in fact, they're on a mission to change the narrative when it comes to “failure” by saying “It is what is…."So what?"
The campaign will be rolled out across various channels but predominantly social media and digital platforms to engage and connect with the core audience. Through this campaign, Lee Cooper aims to amplify its message and spark meaningful conversations about owning one’s choices, acceptance and empowerment.
"At Lee Cooper, we believe in the power of self-expression and the freedom to be who you are without an apology," said Jayesh Sali, head of marketing, Reliance Retail (Fashion & Lifestyle). "With our 'So What?' campaign, we want to inspire a new generation of changemakers to challenge the status quo, embrace their failures, and celebrate what makes them unique."
"In order to emotionally connect with a brand's audience, brands must capture the authentic tone of voice of their consumers. With this campaign, our attempt is to connect the brand ethos with the life and mindset of Gen Zs. Our target audience lives with a "SO WHAT?" perspective and the campaign reflects their relentless, confident approach towards life. Be it Tier 1 or Tier 2, be it SEC A or SEC B, "Toh kya?" is a part of their vocabulary when faced with adversities or challenges. It feels good to have brands believing in these approaches and taking the leap with us.” said Prasad Rao, executive creative director, Makani Creatives.
The collection has tried to break the preconceived notions of how men's fashion is perceived. Experimenting with fashion, Lee Cooper’s collection has coloured denims for men, bright coloured cargos which will create a revolution in work wear fashion. Resort shirts and bold polo’s are significant additions to Lee Cooper’s SS’24.
The women’s collection is a mix of basic, sporty, casual and chic. Right from intense neo-neons, bold graphics to sensorial creativity, the collection focuses on organic and comfortable fashion. With materials like hemp and viscose, the denims stand out with unique style concepts like splicing and micro flare.
The collection, closely curated keeping in mind the preferences of the current generation, has reaffirmed the ideology behind the campaign “So What?” - which is to introduce the revolutionary fashion statement to the Gen Z wardrobe and instigate a narrative that fashion should be fearless.