Lee® launches new festive season campaign with King

Commenting on the campaign, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle said, “We are excited to launch the new brand campaign for Lee® during the ongoing Cricket World Cup that coincides with India’s festive season. We’ve onboarded King who represents both the aspirations of the youth of today. He also manifests the confidence that stems from being comfortable in one’s own skin. We believe that all these traits align well with the image Lee® has built over the years. We are confident that the campaign will help to build on Lee®’s brand equity and help us drive more footfall at our retail stores and traffic on online channels. We aim to significantly grow Lee®’s business in India by the end of the current fiscal year.”

Expressing his excitement, King said, "To me, Lee® is more than just a brand; it's a timeless legacy of denim that resonates deeply with me. Lee® stands for authenticity, innovation and quality which are values I admire and work towards. I am excited to be a part of this campaign and help reinforce Lee®’s iconic positioning in the minds of Indian consumers.”

Sharing the marketing viewpoint, Lokesh Kataria, CMO, ace turtle, said, “Lee’s legacy extends to over a century combining the heritage of denim with the contemporary ethos of embracing one's true self. The timeless nature of the brand and its relevance to our Indian consumers is the main idea that we have aimed to capture through the three films. Our objective is to bring out the association between Lee® and King with an integrated communication approach, driving greater consideration for the brand in the ongoing cricket-cum-festive season.”