Lee® launches new festive season campaign with King

Lee® today announced the launch of its new festive season campaign titled 'Lee: Home of The Real Denim'. The campaign features rapper King with the aim of reinforcing the real denim positioning of the brand.
The new campaign is built around multiple ad films starring the rapper. The films reiterate Lee’s brand image while building on the rapper’s youthful image. The films highlight the brand as the ultimate choice for high-quality denim known for durability.
In the first film, the scene unfolds in a restaurant with King having brunch. The chef spots the distinctive Lee® denim King is wearing. In a fit of rage, he goes to the kitchen and attempts to slice the jeans he was wearing while he's in a pair of boxers. The screen shows the text "If It’s Not Lee, It’s Not Denim." The scene transitions to the final shot with King sitting on stool. The screen displays the message "Lee, Home of The Real Denim."
The first film went live on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Google and Twitter. It will go live on Disney+ Hotstar on October 8, 2023. The other films in the series will go live later in October.
Commenting on the campaign, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle said, “We are excited to launch the new brand campaign for Lee® during the ongoing Cricket World Cup that coincides with India’s festive season. We’ve onboarded King who represents both the aspirations of the youth of today. He also manifests the confidence that stems from being comfortable in one’s own skin. We believe that all these traits align well with the image Lee® has built over the years. We are confident that the campaign will help to build on Lee®’s brand equity and help us drive more footfall at our retail stores and traffic on online channels. We aim to significantly grow Lee®’s business in India by the end of the current fiscal year.”
Expressing his excitement, King said, "To me, Lee® is more than just a brand; it's a timeless legacy of denim that resonates deeply with me. Lee® stands for authenticity, innovation and quality which are values I admire and work towards. I am excited to be a part of this campaign and help reinforce Lee®’s iconic positioning in the minds of Indian consumers.”
Sharing the marketing viewpoint, Lokesh Kataria, CMO, ace turtle, said, “Lee’s legacy extends to over a century combining the heritage of denim with the contemporary ethos of embracing one's true self. The timeless nature of the brand and its relevance to our Indian consumers is the main idea that we have aimed to capture through the three films. Our objective is to bring out the association between Lee® and King with an integrated communication approach, driving greater consideration for the brand in the ongoing cricket-cum-festive season.”