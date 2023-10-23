Lenovo unlocks the power of tech in its latest campaign

The newly launched campaign aims to integrate all its consumer portfolios under one master brand- Legion, Yoga and IdeaPad.
Lenovo has initiated an all-new brand commercial as part of its recently launched campaign with the primary objective of enhancing its preference among potential customers.
Conceptualised and directed by Leo Burnett, the ad films convey the brand's slogan- 'You’ll wish everything was a Lenovo'. The films highlight the key features including smart login with infrared camera, military grade durability and cooling with cold front technology.
Chandrika Jain, marketing director, Lenovo India, commented, "Our Masterbrand campaign signifies Lenovo's commitment to Smarter tech to all. The underlying message is simple– once you have experienced Lenovo’s technology, there’s no going back. We aspire to be the go-to choice for consumers seeking top-notch features in their products”
The campaign targets a wider audience, particularly Gen Z and millennials with a direct approach to gain preference and augment market share.
“Once you’ve experienced Lenovo, there’s really no going back. And we used this truth to craft a fun and contemporary campaign”, stated, Mayuresh Dubhashi, GECD Leo Burnett.