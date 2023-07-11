Lenskart appoints Vikrant Massey as the face of their new collection, Matte Essentials

With such collaborations, the brand aims to lead and cement its place in the space of fashion and bring forward its trend-specific offerings.
Lenskart, has associated with Vikrant Massey for their latest Matte Essentials collection under Lenskart AIR. Known for his ability to portray a wide range of characters, Vikrant continues to prove his versatility as an actor and the collection is no different! Always one step ahead in terms of keeping us hooked with their diverse range of eyewear, the brand has taken a big leap into the fashion Landscape. With such collaborations, the brand aims to lead and cement its place in the space of fashion and bring forward its trend-specific offerings.
Vikrant exudes confidence and authenticity which aligns perfectly with the brand’s core values. His innate charm and popularity amongst diverse demographics makes him a natural fit to be the face of Lenskart’s new collection.
With Matte Essentials, discover eyewear that embraces the essence of modern minimalism and redefines style. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, this collection is designed to elevate your eyewear experience like never before.Light, minimal, and modern, this collection is designed for those who appreciate the beauty of simplicity and do not want to compromise on style at the same time.
One of the standout features of the Matte Essentials collection is the revolutionary TR90 frame. These incredibly lightweight, yet incredibly durable frames redefine comfort by easily adapting to your lifestyle. Whether you're on the go or spending long hours at work, the TR90 frame keeps you weightless so you can focus on what matters most. Adding a touch of sophistication, the collection showcases a palette of pastel colors .Featuring a sleek matte finish, each frame exudes contemporary allure.With its matte finish, the Matte Essentials collection effortlessly blends into any setting, making it suitable for both formal and casual occasions.