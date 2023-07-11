Lenskart appoints Vikrant Massey as the face of their new collection, Matte Essentials

Lenskart, has associated with Vikrant Massey for their latest Matte Essentials collection under Lenskart AIR. Known for his ability to portray a wide range of characters, Vikrant continues to prove his versatility as an actor and the collection is no different! Always one step ahead in terms of keeping us hooked with their diverse range of eyewear, the brand has taken a big leap into the fashion Landscape. With such collaborations, the brand aims to lead and cement its place in the space of fashion and bring forward its trend-specific offerings.