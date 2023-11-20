Lenskart launches Gulmarg collection with Mrunal Thakur and Ishwak Singh

Through the campaign video, the celebrity duo has unveiled a Pinjrakari-inspired eyewear collection.
Lenskart has announced the launch of its latest collection- Gulmarg featuring Mrunal Thakur and Ishwak Singh. The campaign video transports the audience to the enchanting landscapes of Kashmir.
Lenskart Studio has presented a collection where nature's beauty intertwines with the exquisite craft of Pinjrakari. Each piece within the collection embodies the intricacies of the region's artistic wooden lattices, a visual testament to the craftsmanship that has thrived for generations. The hallmark of the Gulmarg collection lies in its carved temples reminiscent of the geometric woodwork found in the traditional 'pinjras.' These finely crafted temples add an enchanting touch of old-world charm to the eyewear.
Speaking on the occasion, Ramneek Khurana, co-founder, Lenskart adds, “At Lenskart we have always strived to redefine eyewear, blending art, culture and fashion into every frame we create. With this collection, we've seamlessly woven the charm of 'pinjras' and the beauty of Kashmir into every detail. Each frame in this collection is a canvas that carries the story of Kashmir's rich artistic heritage and its timeless charm. From intricately carved temples that pay homage to the 'pinjras' to the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design in the hybrid frames, every detail has been carefully curated to reflect the spirit of the region.“
Commenting on the same, Mrunal said, “The Gulmarg collection is a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity, just like the land it draws inspiration from. As we journey through this campaign, I am excited to share the essence of the Gulmarg collection with everyone.”
"Being a part of this campaign has been a delightful experience. This collection beautifully marries the old-world charm of Kashmiri craftsmanship with a modern twist. With each frame in this collection, you can see the 'pinjras' come to life, creating a timeless connection to the artistry of Kashmir”, added Ishwak.