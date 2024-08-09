Lenskart teams up with Warner Bros. Discovery to launch Harry Potter-inspired eyewear collection

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Harry Potter x Lenskart collection is now available at all Lenskart stores and online.
Lenskart has announced the launch of its Harry Potter-inspired eyewear collection in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. This collection offers a range of eyeglasses designed for Harry Potter fans.
The frames are inspired by the characteristics of each Hogwarts house. The collection includes the Deathly Hallows symbol etched on the temple tips, honoring key elements of the series.
The design of the Elder Wand is reimagined as a stylish temple motif, embodying the allure of its legendary power. The Hogwarts crest discreetly adorns the nose pad, making each pair perfect for everyday use. Lastly, the iconic round glasses, synonymous to ‘The Boy Who Lived’ and shaped a generation complete the collection for all Harry Potter fans in India.
“We are incredibly excited to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring this magical collection to our customers”. Speaking on the launch occasion Ramneek Khurana, co-founder, Lenskart adds, “We believe that these glasses are more than just a fashion statement—they are a way for fans to express their love for the world of Harry Potter and carry a piece of that magic with them every day”.
