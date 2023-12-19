Lenskart unveils DC Super Heroes inspired eyewear collection

The brand has introduced two collaborations- Dark Knight and DC X Lenskart, in franchise with Warner Bros.
Lenskart, an eyewear brand, has announced the launch of two dynamic collections inspired by DC Super Heroes. In collaboration with Warner Bros, Discovery Global Consumer Products, the launch promises to introduce the Dark Knight and DC X Lenskart collections, designed to channel the inner DC Super Hero with unparalleled style and flair.
For adults seeking the epitome of style, Dark Knight is the ultimate eyewear collection inspired by Bat-Tech. The collection features smoldering and statement styles adorned with Batwing lugs, iconic Bat emblem and sharp cuts that elevate these eyewear pieces to iconic status.
The DC x Lenskart collection is designed for junior fashionistas. The collection is lightweight, comfortable, flexible and super stylish. The ultra-cool kids eyewear comes with vibrant comic prints and logos inspired by Batman, Superman and The Flash.
Speaking on the occasion Ramneek Khurana, co-founder, Lenskart adds, “We at Lenskart are super excited to bring the magic of DC Super Heroes to our discerning customers through our latest collaborations: Dark Knight and DC X Lenskart. These collections represent a fusion of style and heroism, allowing individuals to express their inner SuperHero with every step they take.”
“Our collaboration with Lenskart is a perfect way for DC Super Hero fans to take their style to the next level and represent their love for DC. Lenskart is a trendsetting pioneer in eyewear and a perfect partner to bring Batman, Superman and The Flash to fans,” added Vikram Sharma, vice president, consumer products, Warner Bros. Discovery.
The DC x Lenskart collection will be available for purchase in store and on the Lenskart website.