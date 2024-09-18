Lenskart's new TV campaign highlights unbreakable eyewear for kids

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Available in a variety of playful colors and designs, Unbreakables offer both style and functionality.
Lenskart is launched a new TV campaign to introduce its latest collection, Unbreakables, designed specifically for kids. This range of eyewear is crafted to withstand the rough-and-tumble lifestyle of kids, offering a practical solution for parents worried about frequent damage to their children's glasses.
The TVC opens with girls playfully pushing a shopping trolley down the stairs. Just as the girl inside the trolley seems about to fall, the frame freezes and she turns to the camera saying, “Ab mera daant tootenge... magar chashma nahi ” (Now my teeth will break... but not my glasses). The scene cuts to the floor where her glasses land – completely unscathed showcasing not even the most daring stunts – will break these unbreakable frames.
From twisting to bending, these frames are durable enough to survive the daily adventures of childhood, while staying comfortable and lightweight.
