Leo Burnett India appointed as creative and strategic agency for Birla Opus

Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman Leo Burnett South Asia adds, “Birla Opus is undeniably one of the biggest Brand launches that the country will witness this year. But what’s more exciting for us at Leo Burnett is the drive to bring in the next revolution in the Paint category. We’ve found that the visionary, agile and nimble, Aditya Birla Group, is the perfect partner for creating such revolutions. At Burnett we believe in work that ‘Impacts a Billion’ and we know that Birla Opus with its brand vision will do just that.”