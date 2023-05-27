Leo Burnett is once again the Creative Agency of the Year at the Abby One Show 

The Publicis-owned agency nabbed the top spot in the 2022 edition.
It is a triple whammy for Leo Burnett at the 2023 Abby One Show. The Publicis-owned creative advertising agency is not only the Creative Agency of the Year – its second in two years – it is also the Branded Content & Entertainment Specialist Agency of The Year and the Brand Activation & Promotions Specialist Agency of The Year.
The agency won the top creative agency of the year honour with a sum tally of 122 points that contained five gold metals and including silver and bronze, 24 metals.
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi stood second with 78 points and five gold metals. FCB Group with its two gold metals and 74 points tally came third.
Brand Activation & Promotions Specialist Agency of The Year
This category saw the only Grand Prix awarded during the awards night; it went to Leo Burnett, this category’s agency of the year, with two gold metals and final points tally of 64.
VMLY&R’s 24 points and four silver metals granted it second place. The MullenLowe Lintas Group’s two metals landed it on the third spot.
Branded Content & Entertainment Specialist Agency of The Year
Leo Burnett was once again the winner in this category courtesy of its two gold metals and a total point tally of 42 points.
Coming second was Enormous with two silvers and a bronze. Tribes Communications’ 14 points helped it emerge third in this category.
Video Craft Specialist of The Year
Good Morning Films won the Video Craft Specialist of the Year. It won five gold metals and amassed 20 metals in total and 104 points. Chrome Pictures Media found itself in the second spot with a gold and 26 points. Scarecrow M&C Saatchi went home with the third spot; it got a gold and points tally of 24 points.
The Young Abby saw no gold metal win, but it saw Nakita Niyogi of Cheil Worldwide win a silver. On the other hand, the Young Maverick (an under-30 category), McCann Worldwide’s Vasudha Roy, Abhijit SS, and Amaljit P win gold for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Shagun Ka Lifafa.