Leo Burnett & McCann score shortlists in the Sustainable Development Goals category; final tally is 57

India had sent 826 entries to Cannes Lions 2024, and 42 of them were for the Development Lions.
Leo Burnett and McCann Worldgroup have scored a combined five shortlists in the Sustainable Development Goals category.
It takes India’s final shortlist tally to 57. The country sent 826 entries to the awards this year, and 42 of them went to the Development Lions.
Here is the breakdown of which campaigns from the two agencies made the cut.
Sustainable Development Goals:
Leo Burnett for P&G Whisper – Period Science For Moms (Two shortlists)
Leo Burnett for Lay’s – Drops of Joy (One shortlist)
McCann Worldgroup for Buckaroo Footwear – Fit My Feet (One shortlist)
McCann Worldgroup for ESAF Small Finance Bank – Dabba Savings Account (One shortlist)
McCann Worldgroup has won a Gold and a Silver Lions, and Leo Burnett has a Bronze metal to its name during the ongoing Cannes Lions 2024.