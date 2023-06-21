By afaqs! news bureau
Leo Burnett, VMLY&R and VMLY&R Commerce, FCB Interface, and Dentsu Creative score shortlists in Sustainable Development Lions

With seven shortlists in this category, Indian agencies’ final tally stands at 77.

Indian agencies, on day three of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, scored seven shortlists in the Sustainable Development Lions.

Leo Burnett:
The Biochar Project for Lay’s (2)

Leo Burnett/Cropin
Lay’s Smart Farm for Lay’s (2)

VMLY&R/VMLY&R Commerce
Suvidha Centre for Unilever

FCB Interface/FCB Brasil, Sao Paulo
TR for Teacher for Navneet

Dentsu Creative:
The Everything Book for Vedantu

