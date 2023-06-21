Leo Burnett, VMLY&R and VMLY&R Commerce, FCB Interface, and Dentsu Creative score shortlists in Sustainable Development Lions

With seven shortlists in this category, Indian agencies’ final tally stands at 77.
Indian agencies, on day three of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, scored seven shortlists in the Sustainable Development Lions.
The final tally for the Indian contingent now stands at 77.
Leo Burnett:
The Biochar Project for Lay’s (2)
Leo Burnett/Cropin
Lay’s Smart Farm for Lay’s (2)
VMLY&R/VMLY&R Commerce
Suvidha Centre for Unilever
FCB Interface/FCB Brasil, Sao Paulo
TR for Teacher for Navneet
Dentsu Creative:
The Everything Book for Vedantu