Leo Burnett wins Creative Agency of the Year at the Abby One Show for the third straight year

VML took second position followed by FCB Group India.
Leo Burnett won the top honour at the 2024 Abby One Show Awards, held at Goafest after it was adjudged Creative Agency of the Year for the third straight year.
The Publicis-owned ad agency won a total of 28 metals including a Grand Prix, six gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze. It won a Grand Prix for its work on Spotify’s Feel the Music with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy campaign.
“Firstly, cheers to our hattrick! Our win today is a testament to the power of the entire agency coming together for a shared goal of creating the best-in-class work for some of our biggest brands. And this is evident in the number of categories across which we have won – from creative, digital, direct, mobile, technology, brand activation and branded content,” said Rajdeepak Das CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman Leo Burnett South Asia
“A big shout out to our amazing client partners whose continuous support and belief in us has helped us achieve this feat and to all the Burnetters for their passion and dedication to making Leo Burnett the best agency bar none.”
“We are delighted to once again be the best creative agency at the Abby One Show. To do that by demonstrating the power of creativity across all categories including mobile, technology, digital and direct, is even better. And to get there with transformational creative work on big brands, developed with amazing clients and incredible men and women at Leo Burnett, is absolutely incredible,” said Amitesh Rao, CEO, Leo Burnett South Asia
Coming second was VML India with four gold, four silver, and 17 bronze – a total of 25 metals. And at third place was FCB Group India with 13 metals that included a gold, three silver, and nine bronze Abbys.
Famous Innovations and Maitri Advertising Works were the other two agencies that won a Grand Prix. The two won for their work on Mumbai Police (Blockbuster Excuses) and Netflix (Sex Education Shakeela's Driving School) respectively.