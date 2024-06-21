Leo Burnett’s Silver & Ogilvy’s Bronze take India’s tally to 14 on Cannes Lions Day 4

“To be picked as a Creative Effectiveness winner you have to be the best of the best consistently. And we couldn’t be prouder to take home a silver for our Mondelez Oreo #BringBack2011 campaign. This campaign is a powerful example of how creativity can play an effective role in driving business, fostering a deeper connection with the audiences and building the brand,” said Rajdeepak Das, CCO Publicis Groupe - South Asia and Chairman Leo Burnett - South Asia.