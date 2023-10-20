Levi’s mannequins roaming around cities, inspired by ‘For Now, For a Lifetime’ campaign

The mannequins can be seen playing video games, watching movies, grabbing vada pao and catching the sunset.
Levi’s recently launched its new seasonal campaign 'For Now, For A Lifetime’ featuring Deepika Padukone to celebrate moments and experiences inspired by following your instincts. Extending this narrative, Levi’s has come up with on-ground experiential activation with its mannequins following their instincts around malls and busy places across Mumbai, Delhi & Bangalore.
The brand’s mannequins are set off on their own adventures wearing the latest collection of denim fits, elevated t-shirts and more. As passersby might get curious to what they are doing over there, the mannequins have answers to it.
“Wondering why I’m here?”, “For the thrill”, “For the low-key hangs”, “For the cravings” and “For the vibe”, says the banners.
The campaign transformed popular spots like Carter Road in Bandra, Connaught Place in New Delhi and key metros into ad spaces. The activation was amplified by consumer engagement activities as the mannequins created photo opportunities for the public. People posted those on their social handles tagging the brand, spanning online interaction.
Through this activity, the brand reminds everyone to live in the moment without hesitation and encourages consumers to embrace uninhibited spontaneity.