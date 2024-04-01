Libas introduces Spring-Summer collection with Kiara Advani as new brand ambassador

Talking about the announcement, Sidhant Keshwani, founder and CEO of Libas, said, “Our partnership with Kiara Advani marks a significant milestone for Libas as we embark on a journey to elevate our brand to new heights of sophistication and style. With Kiara's unparalleled charm and fashion-forward approach, we are confident that she will help us in our mission to premiumize the Libas brand, making it the go-to destination for discerning consumers seeking aspirational ethnic wear. We truly believe Kiara embodies the essence of Libas, making her an ideal choice to represent the brand on a global stage ".