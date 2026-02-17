Libas rolls out 10th Purple Days Sale with #MoveOnWithLibas campaign

Libas has launched the 10th edition of its Purple Days Sale (PDS) alongside a campaign titled #MoveOnWithLibas. The initiative was timed after Valentine’s Day and positions the sale around themes of independence and self-expression.

The campaign has been promoted through outdoor advertising, audio platforms and influencer collaborations. Libas has also partnered with brands including Fast&Up, Love Earth, Burgrill, Bare Anatomy and Blue Tea as part of the broader activation.

According to the company, the first day of the sale saw a surge in online traffic, leading to a temporary website outage. The brand also reported heavy footfall at its Lajpat Nagar store in Delhi, with queues extending for several hours.

Nisha Khatri, head of Marketing at Libas, said: “Purple Days Sale has grown into one of our biggest marketing moments, and the 10th edition has opened with record momentum. With #MoveOnWithLibas, we’ve taken a more radical and modern approach to this year’s Valentine’s Day, shifting the narrative from traditional notions of love to choosing yourself and moving forward with confidence. The campaign keeps the excitement of value shopping intact while making the message more relevant to today’s consumers. The Day-1 traffic surge, temporary site outage, and store queues reflect the scale at which customers are engaging with the sale this year.”

The sale offers discounts of up to 70% across categories. The offline sale ran for two days across Libas stores nationwide, while the online sale continues on the brand’s website and app until 22 February 2026.