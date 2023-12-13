Licious Decemmmber takes over the festivities with early Santa surprises and a call to celebrate throughout the month

The film opens on a family enjoying dinner when their meaty reverie is broken by the sudden crash of someone falling through the roof.
This year, it's not just any December, it's 'Licious December' - filled with the delightful 'mmmmm' of savoring juicy, mouthwatering Chicken Wings and fresh Seer Steak.The latest advertising effort from the company effectively embodies this concept, featuring an unanticipated early arrival of Santa Claus in mid-December, highlighting the message 'Don't hesitate, simply rejoice'.
Talking about Licious’ takeover of the month and rebranding it to ‘Licious Decemmmber’, Santosh Hegde, vice president, brand - Licious, said, "The festivities have to kick-in only closer to Christmas and New Year is a myth really. And ‘Licious Decemmmber’ is just the myth buster you needed to ring in celebrations marked with Licious’ extensive offerings. This month-long campaign presents many an exciting opportunities for our consumers to dig into yummmy delicacies across raw & fresh and ready to cook categories. Along with the fun film, our Insta page is also abuzz with fun engagements bound to make it the most flavourful month of the year. So - don’t wait, just celebrate - with your loved family & friends and give in to sheer indulgence & bliss this ‘Licious Decemmmber'!”
It is true that December isn’t just another month - it’s a feeling. And this very feeling is aptly captured by the quirky film launched by the brand. The film opens on a family enjoying dinner when their meaty reverie is broken by the sudden crash of someone falling through the roof. As the bewildered family members turn to see what’s happening, an equally dishevelled Santa dusts his suit wonders aloud if it is Christmas already. The boy at the dining table clarifies in a rather matter-of-factly tone that it isn’t Christmas, but Decemmmber is here. “To why wait, just celebrate”, quips his father as he lovingly gazes at the crispy prawns on his fork. And almost on cue “Agreed” says Santa, who has now joined the family at the table, seating himself on the grandfather’s lap! With a campaign and offerings that delectable, even Santa couldn’t resist himself. Another film released earlier in the month showed a family engaged in a countdown, as they gleefully looked at each other while prepping to eat dinner. What most would assume to be a new year’s eve countdown, in fact turns out to be a countdown for Decemmmber. At 3,2,1 the family members shout in joy exclaiming “1st of Decemmmmber!” as they dig into meat and seafood delicacies on the dining table.