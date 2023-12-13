Licious Decemmmber takes over the festivities with early Santa surprises and a call to celebrate throughout the month

It is true that December isn’t just another month - it’s a feeling. And this very feeling is aptly captured by the quirky film launched by the brand. The film opens on a family enjoying dinner when their meaty reverie is broken by the sudden crash of someone falling through the roof. As the bewildered family members turn to see what’s happening, an equally dishevelled Santa dusts his suit wonders aloud if it is Christmas already. The boy at the dining table clarifies in a rather matter-of-factly tone that it isn’t Christmas, but Decemmmber is here. “To why wait, just celebrate”, quips his father as he lovingly gazes at the crispy prawns on his fork. And almost on cue “Agreed” says Santa, who has now joined the family at the table, seating himself on the grandfather’s lap! With a campaign and offerings that delectable, even Santa couldn’t resist himself. Another film released earlier in the month showed a family engaged in a countdown, as they gleefully looked at each other while prepping to eat dinner. What most would assume to be a new year’s eve countdown, in fact turns out to be a countdown for Decemmmber. At 3,2,1 the family members shout in joy exclaiming “1st of Decemmmmber!” as they dig into meat and seafood delicacies on the dining table.