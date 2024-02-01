Licous celebrates the coming together of fursat, farmaishein and family with it's latest campaign 'Licious Mangaiye, Sunday Manaiye'

The campaign featuring Gajraj Rao has ben conceptualised by Sideways Consulting.
Licious, the meat & seafood brand has launched its latest campaign : How does the best day of the week get better? Simple - ‘Licious Mangaiye, Sunday Manaiye’ by unveiling a heartwarming film starring the versatile Gajraj Rao. The film presents a lunch table scenario from a bright Sunday, with family members relishing a great spread of chicken and mutton delicacies, gleefully asking - Aap Sunday nahi manate kya? This campaign is a reminder to not let Sundays slip by, and the film shows you just how it is done!
This invitation to make it a memorable Sunday was strategised and conceptualised in partnership with Sideways Consulting. This is the first film of the campaign and is directed by director Amit Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame), starring the versatile Gajraj Rao.
Santosh Hedge, vice president, brand - Licious, said, “Great food with great company is what Licious is all about. And we are humbled to be a part of every special occasion & celebration with our consumers since great food is inherent to every celebration. However, in the wait for these ‘special occasions’ we miss out on the 52 such occasions that are available to us once every week - the coveted Sundays! We all know how important a role ‘Sundays’ play when it comes to culminating the week with a spread of the choicest meat delicacies, devoured with the entire family. After all, why wait for a special occasion when a hearty lunch with near and dear ones on a Sunday is as special as it can get. This campaign is a reminder to not let Sundays slip by, and the film shows you just how it is done. So, wait no more, get your folks together and fursat, farmaishein and family ke saath Sunday Manaiye!”
Sundays - the days when time seems to deliberately slow down, and when the aroma of your special chicken curry or mutton biryani travels through the house, inducing craving & drool. The film opens on one such Sunday, with a relatable scenario of a Mamaji (played by Gajraj Rao) dropping in since he was in the neighbourhood. Delighted at the arrival of the unexpected guest, the family invites him to join them at the lunch table. One look at the table laden with an extensive spread of chicken and meat preparations, Mamaji wonders if this delectable celebration is in his honour. He is quick to ask if it’s a birthday or promotion that’s being celebrated. This fun guessing game continues until the woman reveals that it is in fact a celebration of Sunday. A visibly awkward Mamaji is quick to mask his surprise, and even quicker to join in the celebration as he quips - chalo Sunday manate hai! The film ends on a reminder that there is just that one day in the week when fursat, farmaishein and family come together, and it calls for a special celebration with Licious. And the Licious App or website is all you need. The film will be aired on TV and digital platforms.
