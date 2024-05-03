Limca unveils the #TravelWithLimca TVC, featuring Triptii Dimri as Limca girl

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The commercial, conceptualised by Studio X, encourages people to explore new hotspots in their cities with a sip of Limca.
Coca-Cola's Limca, India's lemony flavoured drink, has launched its new campaign, #TravelWithLimca. Launching Triptii Dimri as the Limca girl, the campaign is built on the idea that there is a whole world waiting to be discovered right in our neighborhoods. The #TravelWithLimca campaign encourages people to discover new hotspots within their cities.
Conceptualised by Studio X, the campaign film takes viewers on a journey alongside Triptii Dimri as she embarks on a bus ride that takes her on a city exploration. As the bus rattles through the streets, with the first sip of Limca, a layer of happiness envelops her, igniting a sense of excitement and curiosity. Energised by the refreshing taste, Triptii's journey takes an enchanting turn, setting out to traverse through the hidden gems of her city. From bustling markets to sizzling street snack shops, she uncovers the rich experiences, inspiring consumers to tour the city with a Limca.
Expressing her excitement about joining the Limca family, Triptii Dimri said, "I am very happy and excited to be a part of Limca. Exploring new places and experiencing different cultures has always been my passion, and I am thrilled to encourage others to do the same. Together with Limca, I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey of discovery."
Ruchira Bhattacharya, senior director, marketing – Hydration, Sports and Tea Category, India and South-West Asia Operating Unit at The Coca-Cola Company, said, "With its legacy of lime and lemony credentials, Limca has been rejuvenating consumers with its unique taste for 5 decades. We are thrilled to launch the #TravelWithLimca campaign featuring Triptii Dimri as our new Limca face. With this campaign, we hope to encourage people to get out there and discover the beauty of their own cities and refresh themselves with a chilled Limca!"
Mukund VML, chief strategy officer, Studio X said, “There are so many places in one’s own city that are waiting to be discovered. The #Travel with Limca campaign encourages you to live your city to the fullest. Everything in the commercial is localized to the city - from the name of the bus stop to the illustrations. Triptii with her effervescent attitude was not just great to work with but also is the perfect Limca girl.”
As part of the campaign, the brand will be running a promotional offer until June 30, 2024 where consumers stand a chance to win travel vouchers from DMRC, Ease My Trip, and more by scanning their Limca bottle. Dive into the world of exploration and unlock access to travel-related content on www.travelwithlimca.coke2home.com.