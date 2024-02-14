Lionel Messi scores for Michelob ULTRA in this Super Bowl spot

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad also stars Dan Marino and Ted Lasso co-creator and actor Jason Sudeikis.
Michelob Ultra returned to the Super Bowl with its ninth consecutive appearance, showcasing a 60-second ad titled Superior Beach. The commercial stars Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, actor Jason Sudeikis, and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, capturing their beach day where Messi dazzles with his soccer skills.
The beer brand is the first alcoholic beverage advertiser featured during the Big Game. The commercial was directed by Adam Berg and created by Wieden+Kennedy. The spot follows the sports and entertainment stalwarts enjoying an impromptu game of pick-up beach soccer to show that whether one is a legend or an everyday athlete, they do not have to choose between being active and being social.
The scene starts with Messi at a Miami beach bar, ordering a Michelob ULTRA beer. The bartender informs him that they are out of Michelob Ultra and she needs to get some more. The footballer insists that he can wait until a stray soccer ball rolls his way, prompting him to showcase his dribbling skills to the tunes of The Drifters' Quando, Quando, Quando.
When someone near Sudeikis points out Messi, the actor remarks, “Would you mean, Leo? We go way back.” As the bartender announces the ULTRA beer's readiness, Messi's perfect pass leads to a goal in the beach soccer match.
According to an article from USA Today, Messi said about the collaboration, “I am extremely excited to make my Super Bowl debut with Michelob Ultra! It was an incredible experience on set in Miami, and I can’t wait to see how the world enjoys our spot leading up to the big game and when they tune in on Super Bowl Sunday.”
In a press release statement, Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing, Michelob ULTRA, says, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with one of the greatest athletes of all time on one of the biggest stages in sports for a campaign that perfectly aligns with our brand’s point of view. We have an exciting plan to connect with our audience in the weeks leading up to and around Super Bowl Sunday, while also using this moment to set up what we believe will be an electrifying year for Michelob ULTRA.”
Superior Beach marks Sudeikis’ second big game ad. He appeared in a 2022 TurboTax spot. For Marino, it is his second ad this year. He had appeared in an M&M's Super Bowl ad prior to this.
Sudeikis stars as a football coach in the Emmy-winning web series Ted Lasso, portraying an American coach hired to lead a British football team.
In Super Bowl 58 held on February 11, 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, securing a 25-22 victory in overtime in Las Vegas after overcoming a 10-point deficit.