Livon's campaign #AllHairIsNotStraight celebrates self-expression this Pride Month

The brand encourages conversations and celebrate the importance of hair in self-expression with the LGBTQIA+ community and their acceptance among the larger audience.
In celebration of Pride month, Marico's premium hair care brand, Livon has launched a powerful digital campaign #AllHairIsNotStraight to exemplify the LGBTQIA+ community’s self-expression through their hair and encourages the larger community to also do the same, with pride.
A trusted ally for hairstyling, Livon believes that hair is a canvas for one’s self-expression. More so for the queer community, hair is often a powerful tool to explore & express one’s identity. Whether its vibrant rainbow colours, intricate styles or bold cuts, hair allows individuals to communicate their authentic selves, celebrate their journey, and showcase their unique stories.
This heartfelt, pride campaign #AllHairIsNotStraight falls under the brand’s digital IP, Uncut With Livon which has been built in partnership with Team WPP, over the last year, for unfiltered conversations that challenge social conditioning through uninhibited self-expression.
Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico said, “We are thrilled about our latest campaign #AllHairIsNotStraight in collaboration with the LGBTQIA+ Community. Livon has always believed that hairstyling is a form of self-expression and identity and has promoted unfiltered conversations through various past campaigns. This pride month we aim to make a lasting impact by enabling unfiltered conversations with the LGBTQIA+ Community.”
In this campaign, Livon will utilize various tools of communication to engage with its audience. The centrepiece is a captivating digital film that features multiple personalities representing the LGBTQIA+ community, expressing themselves through eloquent poetry with powerful visuals. The message compels viewers to reflect on how hair can be a powerful means of self-expression of one’s identity. The campaign message will be further amplified through the influencer community, showcasing the versatility of Livon serum for hair styling, and emphasizing the importance of self-expression through hair.
Commenting further on the campaign #AllHairIsNotStraight, Paridhi Bhatiya, Head – Content Force said, "Livon's Pride campaign exudes a profound celebration of individuality and self-expression. Our hairstyles serve as captivating form of communication, reflecting our innermost emotions and convictions. It is within the vibrant tapestry of the queer community that we find an extraordinary tradition of self-expression through hair and style. Through this campaign, we seamlessly intertwine the diverse array of hair types and styles with the essence of the unique and individualistic queer culture, drawing powerful parallels that resonate deeply with Livon’s consumers."