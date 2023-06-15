Livon's campaign #AllHairIsNotStraight celebrates self-expression this Pride Month

Commenting further on the campaign #AllHairIsNotStraight, Paridhi Bhatiya, Head – Content Force said, "Livon's Pride campaign exudes a profound celebration of individuality and self-expression. Our hairstyles serve as captivating form of communication, reflecting our innermost emotions and convictions. It is within the vibrant tapestry of the queer community that we find an extraordinary tradition of self-expression through hair and style. Through this campaign, we seamlessly intertwine the diverse array of hair types and styles with the essence of the unique and individualistic queer culture, drawing powerful parallels that resonate deeply with Livon’s consumers."