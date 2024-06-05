Livpure uses elephant as a metaphor in its latest TVC featuring Sachin Tendulkar

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign highlights the complexities of maintaining a regular water purifier, by using elephant as a metaphor.
Livpure, a consumer electronics brand in India, launched a television commercial (TVC) to introduce its new Livpure Allura Premia water purifier that comes with an embedded service of 30 months. The freshly introduced ad campaign, which will air on Star Sports during the T20 World Cup and other news channels (Hindi and Regional), highlights the complexities of maintaining a regular water purifier, by using elephant as a metaphor.
The TVC opens with a man in different parts of the city strolling with an elephant. Onlookers are making fun of him with reactions that perfectly capture the absurdity of the situation. He enters the home and his wife expresses her disappointment. The major reveal happens when we see he was all along carrying a normal water purifier.
Just like the unexpected challenges of caring for an elephant, maintaining a normal water purifier can be a real burden. That's where the Livpure Allura Premia steps in, offering a solution which is first time in the water industry.
Livpure’s brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar arrives on the scene with a solution: the Livpure Allura Premia. Sachin emphasises the product's key proposition– 30-months of free maintenance warranty. The commercial concludes with the couple happily embracing their new Livpure Allura Premia, leaving the elephantine burden behind.
Livpure emphasises Allura Premia's advanced 10-stage filtration process, ensuring the complete removal of viruses and bacteria. Additionally, the copper and alkaline features highlight the product's commitment to not only clean but also healthy and refreshing drinking water. The TVC concludes with a clear message: “Choose Livpure Allura Premia for a convenient and superior water purification experience, leaving the maintenance hassles behind.”
Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Kaul, managing director at Livpure, said, “At Livpure, we firmly believe that one’s access to clean water is everyone’s right. We strive for making water more inclusive and affordable to people at large. This is the reason why we developed the Livpure Allura Premia that comes with 30 months of free maintenance. It allows families to focus on what truly matters – enjoying the peace of mind that comes with pure, healthy drinking water for everyone in the household.”