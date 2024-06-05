Livpure uses elephant as a metaphor in its latest TVC featuring Sachin Tendulkar

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Kaul, managing director at Livpure, said, “At Livpure, we firmly believe that one’s access to clean water is everyone’s right. We strive for making water more inclusive and affordable to people at large. This is the reason why we developed the Livpure Allura Premia that comes with 30 months of free maintenance. It allows families to focus on what truly matters – enjoying the peace of mind that comes with pure, healthy drinking water for everyone in the household.”