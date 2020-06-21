L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins Porsche India’s mainline and digital mandate

On winning the mandate, Charles Victor, executive director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “We are so excited to welcome Porsche India into our agency. It is a true Lovemarks brand, and a lot of us have spent our careers hoping we will one day work on this brand. We believe our digital-first thinking and data-driven approach to communication will help the brand create the right ripples. We have a huge challenge ahead of us and are looking forward to partnering Pavan and his team to achieve great success in the future.”