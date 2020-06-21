L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins Porsche India’s mainline and digital mandate

The agency won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch and will manage it out of its Mumbai office for a period of two years.
Luxury carmaker Porsche India has drawn up strategic plans for the Indian market and has roped in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to manage its communications mandate comprising both mainline and digital responsibilities. The agency won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch and will manage it out of its Mumbai office for a period of two years.
Porsche India is a division of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India, with its headquarters in Mumbai. It is the sole importer for Porsche’s range of sport luxury cars – including the iconic 911, Boxster, Cayman, Macan, Cayenne and Panamera.
Sharing his views on the appointment, Pavan Shetty, director, Porsche India said, “We are thrilled to welcome L&K Saatchi & Saatchi on board as part of our team. In today’s age, it is critical that we partner with an agency that creates integrated solutions, which will help us connect with our audience at multiple platforms and touchpoints. We are confident that L&K Saatchi & Saatchi with its digital first, data-led approach will be able to help us build a stronger brand narrative and engage with audiences across various mediums.”
On winning the mandate, Charles Victor, executive director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “We are so excited to welcome Porsche India into our agency. It is a true Lovemarks brand, and a lot of us have spent our careers hoping we will one day work on this brand. We believe our digital-first thinking and data-driven approach to communication will help the brand create the right ripples. We have a huge challenge ahead of us and are looking forward to partnering Pavan and his team to achieve great success in the future.”
Porsche is about to introduce new models to bolster its line-up and will also add new dedicated state-of-the-art showrooms and workshops in most primary cities.