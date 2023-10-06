L&K Saatchi & Saatchi's puts a quirky spin on Greenpanel's durability in 'MDF Ka Doosra Naam' TVC

Hindol Purkayastha, EVP and head (North and East), L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, added, "This category has seen some great pieces of work in the past and so we knew that our work had to stand out, while staying true to the brand promise. At L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, we understand our clients, we are their partners, and we help them build their businesses. With this philosophy in mind, we work on crafting a narrative that yields results. I am very proud of the work that the team has put out for Greenpanel.”