L&K Saatchi & Saatchi's puts a quirky spin on Greenpanel's durability in 'MDF Ka Doosra Naam' TVC

Greenpanel, a wood panel manufacturer, has released a TVC focussed on the durability of its products. Conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the TVC aims to reinforce the company’s market leadership, making it synonymous with medium-density fibreboard (MDF).
Titled Unshakeable Strength: Greenpanel MDF, this is the second TVC under the brand’s campaign ‘Greenpanel- MDF Ka Doosra Naam'. While the first TVC aimed at creating brand awareness, the second campaign highlights the durability and superiority of its product line.
Kartik Smetacek, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “I have always believed that there is nothing more powerful in advertising than a good demo. And when you can deliver it with drama, scale and a twist at the end, you have something that will break clutter and be remembered. Big congratulations to the team for delivering on a deceptively challenging brief.”
Hindol Purkayastha, EVP and head (North and East), L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, added, "This category has seen some great pieces of work in the past and so we knew that our work had to stand out, while staying true to the brand promise. At L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, we understand our clients, we are their partners, and we help them build their businesses. With this philosophy in mind, we work on crafting a narrative that yields results. I am very proud of the work that the team has put out for Greenpanel.”
Arvind Joshi, VP - marketing, Greenpanel, commented, “We have always been committed to deliver world class products to the Indian consumers. Greenpanel MDF is a superior quality product and an excellent alternative to traditional wood. Our new TVC communicates the true attributes of MDF in a quirky manner which will break the clutter on TV, this festive season. Through this campaign we will be reaching out to millions across India to ensure Greenpanel remains on top-of-the-mind for our trade and consumers alike.”
At the heart of the TVC is a family that is caught in a precarious situation and finds refuge under a Greenpanel MDF table – a symbol of safety, durability and reliability. The TVC will reach a wide audience through television and digital platforms, solidifying the brand’s position as the market leader.