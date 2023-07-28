Lodha’s new campaign showcases finest living experiences in the lap of luxury

The campaign highlights the luxurious life at Lodha homes- the finest developments in the world.
Lodha, launches a campaign ‘We Stop at Nothing’ reinforcing Lodha as the creator of the world's finest developments. The 360-degree campaign aims to solidify Lodha as the pioneering creator of renowned projects worldwide which cater to a life of luxury, along with the unparalleled prestige of owning a home at Lodha. It highlights that its developments are designed to orchestrate a seamless life for its residents. The world-class facilities, offerings, and contemporary architecture elevate the living experience at its developments.
Lodha’s developments are architectural marvels that are strategically located in key cities and that render fine craftsmanship, artistic interiors, warm hospitality services, and opulent amenities. Living at Lodha presents novel experiences brimming with exclusivity and indulgence. From delivering landmark addresses like No. 1 Grosvenor Square in London and Lodha Altamount and Lodha World Towers in Mumbai to conceiving the integrated smart city of Palava, all Lodha developments are a testimony to the brand’s vision ‘to create the world’s finest developments.’
The campaign serves as a powerful tool to showcase the essence of Lodha’s vision and commitment to deliver unmatched luxurious and holistic experiences by showcasing the world’s most celebrated developments, amenities, and services that define the brand. It reinforces its intensive and cohesive efforts to create offerings that redefine luxury and the unparalleled prestige of owning a Lodha home. The film captures the story of the brand through the heart-warming experiences of its residents in a unique rendition.
Sharing her comments on the campaign, Raunika Malhotra, president - marketing at Lodha, said, “Today, consumers prefer spacious homes with integrated facilities that provide a wholesome living experience. Lodha is associated with luxury developments around the world owing to its revolutionary design, craftsmanship, hospitality, and exclusive experiences at home. We expand our horizons to present unmatched offerings, coupled with creating eminent developments. The campaign solidifies our objective of delivering only the finest developments while instilling a strong sense of pride for owning a home at Lodha.”
Ronnie Wadia, senior partner at Alok Nanda & Company (ANC), expressed “In keeping with Lodha’s transformation and evolution as a brand, ANC together with Lodha conceptualized a new ‘brand’ film to communicate that Lodha is synonymous with the world’s finest developments. The film, through a powerful narrative and clutter-breaking visual imagery, demonstrates how Lodha stops at nothing to create the finest living experiences often playing multiple roles beyond that of a developer to achieve this. The entire film is shot at Lodha developments using engaging moments from the lives of residents to tell our story. From the carefully curated cast to the refreshing soundtrack and imagery, ANC has stopped at nothing to create a memorable film.”
The campaign goes live across the company’s social media platforms and websites, supported by print and outdoor ads.
Catch the new campaign go live on