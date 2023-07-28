Lodha’s new campaign showcases finest living experiences in the lap of luxury

Ronnie Wadia, senior partner at Alok Nanda & Company (ANC), expressed “In keeping with Lodha’s transformation and evolution as a brand, ANC together with Lodha conceptualized a new ‘brand’ film to communicate that Lodha is synonymous with the world’s finest developments. The film, through a powerful narrative and clutter-breaking visual imagery, demonstrates how Lodha stops at nothing to create the finest living experiences often playing multiple roles beyond that of a developer to achieve this. The entire film is shot at Lodha developments using engaging moments from the lives of residents to tell our story. From the carefully curated cast to the refreshing soundtrack and imagery, ANC has stopped at nothing to create a memorable film.”

The campaign goes live across the company’s social media platforms and websites, supported by print and outdoor ads.

Catch the new campaign go live on