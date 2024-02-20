Lotus Herbals' new White Glow Vitamin C Gold Radiance Serum campaign ft. Jacqueline Fernandez

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The TVC will target top-performing channels, social media, and in-store branding for maximum brand visibility.
Lotus Herbals unveils a new campaign with its brand ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez, for its White Glow Vitamin C Gold Radiance Serum. The brand unleashes a high decibel multi media campaign where Jacqueline dazzles in a new TVC that will be broadcasted on national and regional channels as well as leading digital and social media platforms.
The TVC revolves around the newly launched Lotus Herbals White Glow Vitamin C Gold Radiance Serum, formulated with ingredients like Kakadu Plum, Yuzu Lemon, and pure gold leaves. This innovative serum is designed to tackle dark spots resulting in radiant glowing skin. The objective of the campaign is to educate the consumer that, this Serum, revolutionises your daily skincare routine with the power of 100x More Vitamin C and gives the skin radiance.
The TVC begins with Jacqueline Fernandez in a typical office scenario, where her radiant skin catches the attention of a colleague. Jacqueline lets the colleague in on her secret for glowing skin, through a playful yet smart interaction. She emphasises that Lotus White Glow Vitamin C Gold Serum is a serum with 100x more vitamin c and pure gold leaves which reduces dark spots, makes skin smooth, and gives a stunning glow. The TVC concludes with Jacqueline highlighting her trust and endorsement for the product.
Expressing his enthusiasm on the latest addition to the White Glow range, Nitin Passi, chairman and MD, Lotus Herbals, says "We at Lotus are excited to unveil the revolutionary Lotus White Glow Vitamin C Gold Serum, showcasing our commitment to clean and transformative beauty solutions. Infused with potent ingredients like Kakadu Plum and Yuzu Lemon and luxurious pure gold leaves, this serum is a daily essential for achieving radiant skin effortlessly."
Jacqueline Fernandez elaborates, "I'm thrilled to endorse the Lotus White Glow Vitamin C Gold Radiance Serum. It's not just skincare; it's a luxurious indulgence. With 100x more Vitamin C and gold leaves, it's an elixir for luminous skin. I encourage you to embrace this serum and make it an essential part of your morning and evening skincare ritual for visible results that leave a lasting impression.”
As the face for Lotus Herbals White Glow, the actress Jacqueline Fernandez will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning TV, digital, e-commerce, and social media to attract maximum eyeballs. With an extensive media plan for Lotus White Glow Vitamin C Gold Radiance Serum the brand will run the TVC on top-performing GEC channels and mega-impact properties.
Targeting a wider audience the TVC will be aired across top-performing regional channels and shows. The campaign will also run on the brands social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube as well as the Lotus Herbals website. In-store branding and POP will include banners, danglers, table-tops, and posters across Modern trade formats and Retail channels, for maximum brand visibility.