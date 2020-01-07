Love Wars: Aisle takes a dig at Tinder

"Swiping apps are designed to get singles to ‘keep playing’," says Aisle.
What's this brand that's attacking Tinder on Facebook? Aisle, an Indian online dating platform is positioned as an alternative to the likes of Tinder, Bumble and OkCupid. It was launched in 2014 for Indian singles looking for 'long term', 'committed' relationships instead of quick flings. Members go through an approval process.
The name of the platform itself has a long term commitment connotation and hints at marriage. The brand's ad on Facebook compares itself with a rival '*inder' which has been presented as a casino slot machine where the player keeps on 'swiping' and completely depends on luck for the perfect match. On the other hand, Aisle lets users 'explore', 'converse', 'meet' and then 'date'.
The caption that accompanies the ad takes on Tinder's popular 'swipe' feature, its former 'Keep Playing' button and reads - "The truth is that dating apps get millions of people from around the world to fall in love. But there’s a difference between dating apps and swiping apps. Swiping apps are designed to get singles to stay single and ‘keep playing’. They are like the slot machines in Vegas. A never-ending swiping-game without any real intent or intimacy. That’s the sad truth of such apps. Get off swiping apps and get a friend to break the cycle too!"