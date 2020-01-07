Love Wars: Aisle takes a dig at Tinder

The caption that accompanies the ad takes on Tinder's popular 'swipe' feature, its former 'Keep Playing' button and reads - "The truth is that dating apps get millions of people from around the world to fall in love. But there’s a difference between dating apps and swiping apps. Swiping apps are designed to get singles to stay single and ‘keep playing’. They are like the slot machines in Vegas. A never-ending swiping-game without any real intent or intimacy. That’s the sad truth of such apps. Get off swiping apps and get a friend to break the cycle too!"