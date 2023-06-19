LoweLintas, DDB Mudra and Flibbr win big at WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023

Grand Prix and Gold winners for the third global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, in association with Lions were announced today. Eleven Grand Prix, two Grand Prix for Good and eight Gold awards have been given. Campaigns for both global and local brands from around the world covering a range of product categories, are represented showcasing how marketers are driving growth across different sectors and audiences.
DDB Mudra, LoweLintas and Flibbr have won honours for individul as well as multi-market campaigns.
Lowe Lintas -Mumbai and MullenLowe Singapore won a gold for brand purpose category for the H For Handwashing campaign. DDB Mudra on the other hand won a Grand Prix in the business-to-business category for Indeed's #TheHire campaign.
Flibbr from India scored a Gold in the instant impact category for Pepsico's No Fear is Too Small campaign.
The US has picked up the highest number of awards (four Grands Prix) followed by India and UAE.
John Bizzell, Awards Lead, WARC, says: “This outstanding collection of work from around the world sets a new benchmark for effective marketing and will inspire our industry for future success. We thank our dedicated juries and congratulate all the winners.”