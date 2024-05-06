Lux at 100: Battling for the bathroom shelf in the D2C era

Quality, brand identity, and celebrity-centric marketing have been key factors, say experts. In India, Lux is a household name on the back of its continuous advertising efforts featuring actresses from Leela Chitnis in the 1940s to Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 2021. It remains one of the most popular bathing soaps despite the competitive landscape of the industry which also includes major players like Johnson & Johnson, ITC’s Vivel, Wipro Consumer Care’s Santoor, Nivea, and Godrej’s Number 1 among others. According to Hindustan Unilever’s FY’24 results, Lux is among its brands with a turnover of Rs. 2000 crore.