LUX celebrates 100 years in the industry, appoints Suhana Khan as its new brand ambassador

Commenting on her association with LUX, Suhana Khan says, “I am truly honoured to be a part of LUX's centenary celebration and to represent a brand that has epitomised beauty and elegance for generations. LUX has not only adorned the self-care rituals of women worldwide but has also been a beacon of empowerment and self-assurance. As they mark this remarkable milestone, I am excited to embark on this journey with LUX, a brand that shares my values of confidence and authenticity. Together, I look forward to inspiring others to embrace their uniqueness. Here's to a century of excellence and to many more years of making women own their beauty."