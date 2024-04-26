Macho Sporto onboards Sidharth Malhotra as new brand ambassador

Speaking about the announcement of new brand ambassador, Navinn Seksaria, managing director of JG Hosiery, the parent company of Macho Sporto, said, “The ‘Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai’ campaign is at the forefront of a modern and trendy portrayal of our brand, Macho Sporto, and who better than a Bollywood superstar like Sidharth Malhotra, whose charisma ensures that he is the centre of attention wherever he goes, to be its new face. Sidharth’s charm and youth appeal perfectly reflect Macho Sporto’s identity and having him on board will bring a breath of fresh air to our new campaign, taking the brand a ‘Toing’ higher.”