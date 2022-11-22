Madison Digital to launch a creative social media division

The creative unit will offer social media management solutions, SEO and website development services, influencer and content collaborations, etc.
Madison Digital, the digital arm of Madison World, will launch a creative division. 'Madison Loop' has already developed solutions for several brands across the media, FMCG and apparel sectors.
afaqs! has learnt from highly placed sources that Madison Loop will offer social media management services, digital creative solutions, SEO and ASO services, technology solutions, and influencer management and content collaborations, in addition to website development and management.
Kosal Malladi, vice president, Madison Digital, will head the new unit. He will continue to report to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha.