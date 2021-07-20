Maggi pushes its ‘Masala-ae-Magic’ as a secret ingredient-in-chief for meals 

Lately, the brand has been pushing its non-noodle offering to the front.
That Maggi is a lot more than its 2-minute noodles is a hard fact to digest for many. Such has been the power of its various noodle offerings. Yet, knowingly or unknowingly, we tend to consume various other non-noodle offerings under the Maggi umbrella.
The Nestle snack has just released an ad for Maggi Masala-ae-Magic, a cooking aid made of 10 roasted spices. The ad sums up how Masala-ae-Magic plays a pivotal flavouring role in dishes, such as dal, gobhi, aloo and pulao.
Masala-ae-Magic is often used in many households, college canteens, and by roadside eateries and office caterers. Starting at Rs 5, its affordability works in its favour.
It was only a month ago that we saw ads for Maggi’s range of Pazzta as well as sauces. It’s quite evident that the brand clearly wants to be your first choice for hunger pangs.