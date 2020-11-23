Maggi wants you to vote for the best of its three flavours

Chatpata Tomato, Desi Cheesy and Yummy Capsica, which one would you vote for?
It’s not every day that a noodle snack brand wants you to vote for the best of its three flavours. And that too with an ad. Well, that’s exactly what Nestle Maggi has done.
The 25-second ad features siblings who argue over which flavour of Maggi is better. Each sticks to their choices only to realise there is a third option too that their daddy dearest is trying.
As per a press note, this campaign comes on the back of the introduction of an all-new noodles range. It offers the beloved masala taste in three variants: Chatpata Tomato, Desi Cheesy and Yummy Capsica.
Nikhil Chand, director - foods and confectionery, Nestlé India, said, “Maggi, since its launch, has not only won millions of hearts, but has also managed to become an integral part of the lives of the consumers.”
“We are thrilled to launch a special campaign where we are providing consumers, especially millennials, an opportunity to choose as per their taste and preference from across these newly launched flavours. The initial response seen on our official website (www.maggi.in) through the online voting has been great.”
A visit to Maggi's website took us (afaqs!) to this voting page. But, we wonder what's the purpose of the vote. Will the winning flavour be pushed ahead in future marketing campaigns? We will let you know.
The new variants will be available at kirana stores and on major online groceries and pantry platforms, like Amazon.
Speaking of new additions, it was only in early November that Maggi added instant fried rice spice mix to its portfolio. It’s available in two exciting variants: Chilli Garlic and Classic Veg.