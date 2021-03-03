Maggi's new ads focus on 'special masala' and its pan-India appeal

The ads come with the tagline 'Try toh kijiye!' and urge customers everywhere to dig in, promising hot and spicy flavours.
Maggi is synonymous with comfort food for many people. For years, Nestle has marketed the familiarity factors and preference for the taste of the noodles across India. The noodle brand's latest ads are no different. Maggi has uploaded a series of 15-second ads on its YouTube channel for its new variant of noodles.
In the ads, we see young people from the Northeast, a Punjabi and a South Indian digging in, enjoying the noodles and promising hot and spicy flavours. The spice factor is the main selling point that's emphasised in these ads, with visuals of spices being roasted, fried and ground.
Back in August 2020, the same variant of noodles was advertised in a similar way. The ad emphasised on the 'desi'-ness of the ingredients, highlighting the different parts of India from they were sourced. In this (latest) ad, we see the person eating Maggi herself travelling to the places where these ingredients come from to understand the journey.
Earlier, in February 2021, Maggi introduced a spinach variant of its atta noodles. The new campaign highlights how hand-picked spinach has been kneaded into whole wheat (atta) dough and made delicious with a blend of 20 spices and herbs.
Ever since the year (2021) started, Nestle has been consistently advertising Maggi products. Recently, the company launched an ad for its variant of Tomato flavoured spicy noodles.
Earlier, in January 2021, Nestle Maggi brought back 'It’s different', one of its most popular taglines, in a new ad for Hot & Sweet Tomato Chili Sauce.
Most people will remember hearing this tagline from the 1990s ads, featuring actors Javed Jaffrey and Pankaj Kapur.
We saw Jaffrey return to Maggi in the 2000s, when he starred in a few ads for the sauce; aimed at the next generation, than the ones in the 1990s. This campaign also featured Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.