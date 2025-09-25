MagickHome offers festive design deals with new campaign launch

MagickHome India has launched its festive campaign Season of Magick, designed to highlight the role of home interiors in bringing joy, culture, and elegance into households during the festive season. The campaign aims to drive awareness and demand for home design services at a time when families traditionally invest in home improvement and décor.

The digital-first campaign features Gokul Ganesh, mister India world 2024, and actress–content creator Madhuri Braganza.

Gokul Ganesh said: “What drew me to MagickHome is how effortlessly they turn ideas into a lived experience, you don’t just see the promise, you step into it.”

Madhuri Braganza added, “Festivals have always been about emotions for me, and I love how this campaign captures that feeling of togetherness a beautifully designed home can spark.”

The campaign also includes an exclusive festive offer for customers in Chennai, Bangalore, and Coimbatore, where homeowners stand a chance to win a modular kitchen worth Rs 3 lakh and furniture worth Rs 50,000. With over 50,000 design options and lifetime warranties, MagickHome positions itself as a trusted design partner.

Jayesh Sali, senior GM & marketing head, said: “At MagickHome, we believe that a home is more than just a living space — it’s where traditions are celebrated and memories created. With Season of Magick, we wanted to showcase how design can elevate that experience.”

The campaign film captures the warmth of Indian festivals while positioning MagickHome as a partner that blends tradition with modern elegance.