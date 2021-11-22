magicpin spoofs Flipkart’s ads starring kids after mocking CRED earlier this year

Says it’s better to save money and buy from branded stores than listen to kids and shop from an app.
After taking the mickey out of CRED’s IPL ad earlier this year, magicpin has pinned its aim on e-commerce giant Flipkart and its ‘now part of pop culture’ commercials where children play the roles of adults.
The ad being mocked in particular is one about ‘easy returns’ and how consumers fall for ill-fitted clothes because they buy on the app after listening to the kids in the ads.
magicpin, an affiliate marketing platform, on the other hand, urges viewers to visit their nearest brand store and buy the right fit. “Online brands will promise you the moon, but what's the point of same-day delivery if it's not the right "fit"? magicpin encourages you to step out and shop from local brand stores. Jahan milega sahi fit, bina kisi bull****” reads the ad’s description on YouTube.
The ad film has been crafted by Songfest, an agency led by music director Gaurav Dagaonkar.
Earlier this year in April, magicpin took on CRED’s much-touted ‘CRED Coins’ that went viral and had Kunal Shah (CRED’s founder) tweeting against it.