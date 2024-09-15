magicpin's latest OOH advertisement offers a 'threesome' to consumers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand's creative head shares his thoughts on the campaign via a LinkedIn post.
magicpin, India's third-largest food delivery app, has launched a provocative out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaign that cheekily references its larger rivals.
The campaign, which features the eyebrow-raising headline "Want a threesome? India's 3rd largest food delivery app is here", has garnered significant attention on social media platforms, particularly LinkedIn, where Madhav Sharma, magicpin's creative head and brand manager, shared details of an uncanny coincidence that seemed to bring the advert to life.
According to Sharma's LinkedIn post, on the very day the OOH campaign was launched, he encountered a delivery rider who appeared to embody the spirit of the advert in an almost surreal fashion. The rider was spotted wearing a curious combination of branded items from different food delivery services: a Swiggy shirt, a Zomato delivery bag, and a magicpin helmet.
This serendipitous sighting perfectly mirrored the campaign's suggestive message, which playfully alludes to magicpin joining the ranks of the two dominant players in the Indian food delivery market, Zomato and Swiggy.
Sharma expressed his astonishment at the fortuitous timing, stating, "A massive coincidence occurred on the day we launched our OOH campaign. On my way back from work, I saw a rider with a Zomato bag, a Swiggy T-shirt and a magicpin helmet. And it flows like the finest wine with our OOH headline. As they say, if you know, you know."
However, the copy of the ad appears to be a little ambiguous. The reference to a "threesome" is not immediately clear in the context of food delivery. As a standalone advertisement, the message is confusing, and only becomes apparent when viewed alongside the coincidental sighting of the delivery rider wearing merchandise from all three companies.