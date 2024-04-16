Mahendra Singh Dhoni ventures into the EV space by investing in EMotorad

Kunal Gupta, co-founder and CEO of EMotorad, said, "It requires a great degree of level-headedness with humility to be MS Dhoni. He is nothing short of India’s national icon who embodies leadership, teamwork, adaptability, and maintaining calmness under pressure - be it on pitch or off. He’s Thala for a reason! He perfectly embodies the core values of EMotorad: someone with passion, authenticity, and most importantly the love for bikes, cars, and now our e-cycles. We started EMotorad with a simple mission: to optimise the world of mobility and create fun moments for people and the planet - and who better than MS Dhoni to represent this.”