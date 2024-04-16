Mahendra Singh Dhoni ventures into the EV space by investing in EMotorad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pune-based EV startup EMotorad recently forged a significant partnership with former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. His strategic investment will entail equity ownership in EMotorad alongside his new role as the company's brand endorser.
Expressing his enthusiasm for this collaboration, Dhoni said, “The future is in our hands. We are in an era where innovation plays a huge role in shaping sustainable solutions, and I’m a fan of new-age companies that build these. EMotorad stands at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility, and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey!”
Founded in 2020 by Rajib Gangopadhyay, Kunal Gupta, Aditya Oza, and Sumedh Battewar, EMotorad is committed to revolutionising personal mobility solutions. It aims to fill the transportation gap and dent the global e-cycle market share. They are expanding globally, investing in technology, fostering strategic partnerships, and delivering quality and value to consumers worldwide.
Kunal Gupta, co-founder and CEO of EMotorad, said, "It requires a great degree of level-headedness with humility to be MS Dhoni. He is nothing short of India’s national icon who embodies leadership, teamwork, adaptability, and maintaining calmness under pressure - be it on pitch or off. He’s Thala for a reason! He perfectly embodies the core values of EMotorad: someone with passion, authenticity, and most importantly the love for bikes, cars, and now our e-cycles. We started EMotorad with a simple mission: to optimise the world of mobility and create fun moments for people and the planet - and who better than MS Dhoni to represent this.”
In November 2023, EMotorad secured Rs 164 crore in a Series B funding round led by Panthera Growth Partners. This capital was used to bolster its manufacturing capabilities, expand its global outreach, and enhance its R&D facility.
Beyond its digital footprint, EMotorad boasts a network of over 350 dealers across India and more than 10 EM experience centers. While its roots and base operations are firmly anchored in India, its operations extend across eight countries, showcasing its commitment to global expansion and accessibility.