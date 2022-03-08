Mahi dons a traditional desi godfather cap for Star Sports’ latest IPL spot

Where all excuses are fine, even during an IPL match.
How many times have we abused someone because their phone rang in the middle of an Indian Premier League (IPL) match? The right answer is “too many times”.
MS Dhoni, a.k.a. Mahi, knows it, and so does the leading broadcaster Star Sports. And, that is why both encourage us to make any excuse when someone interrupt us during an IPL match.
Less than a week ago, Star Sports released its maiden ad for the upcoming IPL season, featuring the former Indian men’s cricket team captain and the current Chennai Super Kings captain.
Dhoni plays a bus driver and resembles the legendary Rajinikanth, who was, in fact, a bus conductor before becoming an actor.
IPL 2022 will take place from March 26 to May 29. Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions and will face the Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
All group stage matches will be played in Maharashtra at four grounds: Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne - CCI, DY Patil Stadium, and MCA Stadium Pune. The playoff and final schedule will be announced soon.