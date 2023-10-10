MakeMyTrip Homestays ensures quality with cricket superfans as quality assurance ambassadors

The campaign features cricket superfans such as Sudhir Chaudhary, Saravanan Hari, Sugumar, Gayan Senanayaka, and Shoaib 'Tiger' Bukhari.
MakeMyTrip, a prominent online travel company in India, has initiated an innovative campaign centered on cricket superfans. To ensure the quality and hospitality standards of its homestays and villas, MakeMyTrip has enlisted cricket superfans from around the world as quality assurance ambassadors.
Travelers often encounter issues when their accommodations don't meet expectations, especially in the homestays category, which lacks standardized hospitality and offerings. MakeMyTrip has taken an unconventional approach by involving cricket superfans with extensive travel experience, making them well-suited to assess and validate MakeMyTrip's curated homestays and villas.
The campaign features cricket superfans such as Sudhir Chaudhary, Saravanan Hari, Sugumar, Gayan Senanayaka, and Shoaib 'Tiger' Bukhari. These superfans evaluate MakeMyTrip's accommodations based on parameters like pricing, service quality, and space.
Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer and chief business officer - corporate at MakeMyTrip, explained the campaign's rationale, stating, "The cricket frenzy provided an ideal opportunity to showcase the rigorous quality check mechanisms MakeMyTrip has implemented for our alternate accommodations category. We always approach business with a problem-solving mindset, and who better to convey this message than dedicated travelers like our cricket superfans, who share a passion for both travel and the game."
The campaign's focus on real-life superfans, rather than mainstream celebrities or cricketers, helps it stand out in the competitive advertising landscape.
The campaign began with print outreach and has expanded to include a series of films featuring cricket superfans assessing MakeMyTrip Homestays on key parameters. These films are being promoted on all of MakeMyTrip's social media channels.