MakeMyTrip launches new films ft. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, showcasing its benefits in unlikely scenarios

Raj Rishi Singh, CMO & chief business officer - corporate, MakeMyTrip said, ”We at MakeMyTrip believe in making the world more accessible, one trip at a time. In the past few months, we have introduced a suite of tools, features and benefits, some of them industry-firsts, designed for every international traveler, be it a first-timer or a seasoned globetrotter. Our aim is to ensure that everyone can partake in these benefits, making their travel booking and post-sales experience seamless and enjoyable. Our new films highlight the value addition we bring to the table, demonstrating how MakeMyTrip can be a game-changer when it comes to international bookings.”